The Harry Potter books are getting a new audiobook series using the talents of over 100 actors

HQ

Good news Potterheads! The Harry Potter books are getting a brand new audiobook series. The new series has been ordered by Amazon's Audible platform and the Pottermore Publishing label, and as per Variety, it will be quite a big undertaking it would seem.

It's noted that the series will feature the talents of over 100 voice actors and that it will use Dolby Atmos sound design, a musical score, and real-world sound capture, all to bring to life the books like never before.

The original audiobooks recorded by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale will still be accessible too, but if you are looking forward to a more immersive rendition of Harry Potter, you can look forward to checking this out exclusively on Audible when it debuts in late 2025.