The Harrigans go to war in MobLand Season 2

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Lately, we've been hearing more about the future of the series set in London's criminal underworld, MobLand, than about its present. Although it seemed there were disagreements between the showrunners and one of its leading stars, Tom Hardy, it now appears they have called a truce, brokered by Guy Ritchie, and the Harrigan clan will be back in action.

However, all that will come after what the second series of MobLand has in store for us on 18 September, when it premieres on Paramount+. In this new instalment, we see how the Harrigan family - the most prominent criminal faction in North London - finds itself in the midst of an internal war that pits some family members against others, whilst their 'fixer', Harry Da Souza, has to deal with them all and survive in the process. Joining Tom Hardy will be Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and Janet McTeer.

Will you be tuning in to the drama when the second series of MobLand arrives in September? Check out the trailer below.