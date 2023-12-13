The Harman Kardon Citation Towers are some beefy, bass-thumping additions to your sound setup

HQ

If you've watched any of our Quick Look videos before, you'll know that we usually have our product lined up on the classic white desk in our studio. However, to ensure we didn't break the desk, we had to put the Harman Kardon Citation Towers on the floor.

These speakers are not just large. With an aluminium base, they're heavy too, and you won't be able to carry them both around your house at the same time. Whether you're using them to amplify a current Citation sound setup or you're just bring a thriving soundscape to your living room, these monoliths are sure to be enough.

With their size and sound quality, you can be sure these towers don't come cheap either. A pair (and they only come in pairs) will cost you 2,600 euros, which is quite the blow to your wallet. But, if you want to find out whether these towers are worth their cost, watch our Quick Look below: