The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer takes us back to the golf course

Happy is back on the golf course, ready to raise money for his daughter Vienna's ballet school in what looks to be a classic underdog story with a twist of family warmth.

Old favorites like Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) and Julie Bowen (Virginia) return, but it's the new faces that really stand out. NFL star Travis Kelce makes his acting debut, and Bad Bunny shows up as a flashy rival on the green. Add cameos from golf legends like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, along with celebrity appearances from Eminem and Post Malone, and you've got a film that's as much a star-studded spectacle as it is a sports comedy.

In the director's chair is Kyle Newacheck, previously known for Workaholics, while Sandler himself has co-written the script with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. As expected, the trailer delivers a mix of classic jokes, new antics, and a hearty dose of emotion. Check it out below. Happy Gilmore 2 hits Netflix on July 25.

Are you ready to swing that golf club again?