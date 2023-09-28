The Hangover meets Mission: Impossible in Netflix's Obliterated

If you've been wondering how heroes and secret agents let their hair down and relax after saving the world from devastation, then Netflix's upcoming Obliterated is definitely worth keeping tabs on.

Coming from the creators of Cobra Kai, this film sees what happens when a group of secret agents decide to celebrate a successful mission by heading out for a night of debauchery and madness in Las Vegas, only to find themselves wrapped up in another world-saving scenario while they are heavily inebriated.

The TV series will be coming to Netflix as soon as November 30, 2023, and with this in mind, the streamer has now released a trailer for the project which sets the tone for the story. Be sure to catch that below.