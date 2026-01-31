The Handmaid's Tale sequel series premieres in April

HQ

Following its hit series The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu has detailed when the sequel show The Testaments will be arriving. Fans eager for a return to Gilead won't have to wait long, as the new series arrives on the 8th of April, via Variety.

Starring Chase Infiniti, the breakout star of Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, alongside Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, and more, the series follows the Margaret Atwood novel The Testaments, which is set around an elite school meant to prepare future wives for their duties.

The synopsis of The Testaments points to "young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead's borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia's elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future."

Will you be watching The Testaments?