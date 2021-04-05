Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 has a grim and dark trailer

Season 4 starts as soon as April 28.

Nope, June's nightmares in Gilead isn't over yet. This is something we can say for certain after watching the trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series The Handmaid's Tale. She is clearly out for revenge in what looks like a really dark season with plenty of familiar faces returning, although some of them seem to have changed somewhat...

The Hulu produced series can be watched on HBO in Europe, with Season 4 starting on April 28. UK viewers can look forward to catching the show on Channel 4 when it does eventually air over here, although no date has been given for that just yet. Still, something to look forward to, for sure.

