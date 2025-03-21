The Handmaid's Tale gets a trailer for the final season

It's been a rather long three-year hiatus, but it's almost time to wrap up June Osborne's (Elisabeth Moss) story in The Handmaid's Tale as the sixth and final season premieres on Disney+ on April 8, before the final episode airs on May 27.

Now the trailer for this season has been released and there is a lot that seems to be happening and we suspect there will be very few happy faces along the dark journey as we say goodbye to all the characters. Hopefully at least some of them will have a happy conclusion, but whether that will actually be the case seems questionable.

Check out the video below.