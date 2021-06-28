Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Halo TV series has lost it's showrunner

It is planned to launch in early 2022.

After several attempts to make a proper Halo filmization, Paramount finally managed to do it with a high-budget TV-series that launches early next year on Paramount+. It has Pablo Schreiber playing Master Chief, with Jen Taylor playing Cortana (which she also does in the games) and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey.

The first season is nine episodes and it is widely believed that it will be a second season big investments has been made and it is expected to perform well in part thanks to the almost parallel launch of Halo Infinite. But one person who won't be back for a second season is the showrunner Steven Kane.

According to Variety. This means another person will have to step in, an that there could be some major shake-ups between the two seasons. We assume the hunt for a replacement has already begun.

Hopefully, a trailer from the Halo TV-series will be released shortly as the premiere really isn't too far off to give us a proper look on what to expect.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

