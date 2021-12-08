Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Halo TV series confirmed for The Game Awards

The teaser also shows a brief look at some Halo gear from the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

More and more stuff are currently being confirmed for The Game Awards, which starts 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET on Friday. The latest reveal comes from the official Twitter account of Paramount's upcoming Halo TV series, as they write:

"Gear up, Spartans. We'll see you at @thegameawards on Thursday. #HaloTheSeries"

Don't be confused by "Thursday" as this is American time (again, 02:00 CET on Friday in most of Europe), but it clearly says we'll get to see more from the Halo series. We actually also get a pretty cool sneak peak on weapons, uniforms, different armour and a Pelican in the link - so head over there and take a look.

The Halo TV series confirmed for The Game Awards


Loading next content