The Halo TV series confirmed for The Game Awards

More and more stuff are currently being confirmed for The Game Awards, which starts 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET on Friday. The latest reveal comes from the official Twitter account of Paramount's upcoming Halo TV series, as they write:

"Gear up, Spartans. We'll see you at @thegameawards on Thursday. #HaloTheSeries"

Don't be confused by "Thursday" as this is American time (again, 02:00 CET on Friday in most of Europe), but it clearly says we'll get to see more from the Halo series. We actually also get a pretty cool sneak peak on weapons, uniforms, different armour and a Pelican in the link - so head over there and take a look.