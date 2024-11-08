The Halo trilogy is getting a stunningly beautiful LP collection

HQ

Most people can probably agree that the Halo series is at least a candidate for offering the best soundtrack in gaming history, especially Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori's contributions during the Bungie era. If you want to listen to the music in the best possible way, you should of course bet on LP, but so far vinyl releases of the original trilogy have been missing.

Now Laced Records wants to change that, and has announced an insanely fancy - and of course limited - edition of eight records (with a galaxy-effect) and brand new artwork. This is how the release is described:

"This box set features 83 tracks from the first three Halo titles, specially remastered for vinyl and pressed onto eight heavyweight LPs. Each game soundtrack will be housed in a wide-spined outer sleeve with printed inner sleeves. In turn, these will be contained in a collector's rigid board box with silver laminate wrap and debossed Halo logo."

The designs have been drawn by Isaac Hannaford, who has previously been a concept artist on Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach. The discs can also be purchased separately per game, which will be more expensive and you will miss out on the luxurious packaging. If you want to order your copy, you can do so at this link. The price tag is £140 (just under €170) and they are due to ship in April 2025.

Christmas is coming soon, so give yourself a nice Christmas present, we really think you deserve it. Take a look at the beauty below.