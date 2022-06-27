The Halo series made Paramount+ grow fast and people watched all episodes

HQ

The Halo series finally premiered earlier this year (last week in the UK) after almost two decades of waiting for a proper live action Halo show. It was shown on Paramount+, which took quite some risks with the series as it was really expensive to produce with a budget of $10 million per episode.

But even if some game fans didn't like all aspects of it, it still paid off in the end, as revealed in a new report from Variety. It turns out Halo is the second biggest show ever on Paramount+, only beaten by the Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it also has "consistently high" amounts of people watching all the parts instead of giving up a few episodes in. Add to all this, that Paramount+ got a big boost in user numbers from Halo, and you might understand why it will be a central part of the streaming service going forward.

A second season of Halo is already confirmed in which Pablo Schreiber is back as Master Chief. What are your expectations for season two?