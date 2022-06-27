Cookies

The Halo series made Paramount+ grow fast and people watched all episodes

It's only been beaten by 1883.

The Halo series finally premiered earlier this year (last week in the UK) after almost two decades of waiting for a proper live action Halo show. It was shown on Paramount+, which took quite some risks with the series as it was really expensive to produce with a budget of $10 million per episode.

But even if some game fans didn't like all aspects of it, it still paid off in the end, as revealed in a new report from Variety. It turns out Halo is the second biggest show ever on Paramount+, only beaten by the Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it also has "consistently high" amounts of people watching all the parts instead of giving up a few episodes in. Add to all this, that Paramount+ got a big boost in user numbers from Halo, and you might understand why it will be a central part of the streaming service going forward.

A second season of Halo is already confirmed in which Pablo Schreiber is back as Master Chief. What are your expectations for season two?

