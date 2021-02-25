The Halo series is moving to Paramount+ and launches 2022

You're watching Advertisements

There have been rumours and ramblings about a Halo movie or TV-series for pretty much two decades. But a few years ago, it was finally decided that Showtime would produce and air it, with Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Orange Is the New Black, Den of Thieves) playing Master Chief and Natascha McElhone (Truman Show, Californication, Designated Survivor) playing Dr. Catherine Halsey. The fan favorite Jen Taylor is also reprising her role as Cortana (whom she also play in the games). But since then things has moved slowly as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

But during the huge Paramount Plus drop with information during the night, Halo was one of the main draws. It is now confirmed for the new streaming service, roughly 60% of the first season is completed, and it premieres Q1 next year. The chief creative officer David Nevins had this to say about the Halo series:

"It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered. The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it's a very powerful story."

It sounds like there will be more to it than blasting Covenants, and considering how great several filmed productions based on video games has been lately - we're actually at least somewhat optimistic about this one.

Thanks, Deadline