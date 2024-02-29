The Halo novel Halo: Epitaph has now been released

HQ

It was in Halo 4 from 2012 we first got to meet the Forerunner Promethean Didact, and since then, we've only seen him in the Halo comic Halo: Escalation. But now it's time for his return, as a new Halo novel has been released, namely Halo: Epitaph.

Here Didact is the main protagonist of the story, which is written by Kelly Gay, who is no stranger to the Halo universe. She has previously written (amongst many other things) both Halo: Smoke and Shadow and Halo: Renegades. Here is the official synopsis of the new book:

"Stripped of armor, might, and memory, the Forerunner warrior known as the Didact was torn from the physical world following his destructive confrontation with the Master Chief and sent reeling into the mysterious depths of a seemingly endless desert wasteland. This once powerful and terrifying figure is now a shadow of his former self—gaunt, broken, desiccated, and alone. But this wasteland is not as barren as it seems. A blue light glints from a thin spire in the far distance...

Thus begins the Didact's great journey—the final fate of one of the galaxy's most enigmatic and pivotal figures."

As a nice touch, the audiobook is actually being read by the Didact's Halo 4 voice actor, Keith Szarabajka, for maximum authenticity. Halo: Epitaph is available now as paperback, ebook, and audiobook.