The Halo community edits in Master Chief's helmet for the TV series

The Halo TV series has been met with some very mixed reviews, and large parts of the community seem to be really unhappy with a lot of the decisions made. This includes everything from letting Master Chief have a magical connection to the Halo ring, an infamous sex scene, and a random child getting as much attention as the Chief.

Another thing that has been heavily criticised is the fact that Master Chief is removing his helmet all the time. In all fairness, Master Chief removes his helmet quite a lot in the books and even has it removed in the games (although his face is never shown to the gamers, not because it's a secret, but because we are supposed to imagine Master Chief as ourselves) - but here it even happens in dangerous battles, which honestly makes little sense.

So, when the first poster was shown for Halo: Season 2, the fans quickly edited him to actually wear helmet. And yesterday, we got the first trailer and a new poster for the show - and you can probably guess what the Halo community did...

You can check out below what the new poster looks like with Master Chief on a planet on the brink of destruction without his helmet, and two fan made ones from X with his helmet (and a third one on Reddit here).

What is your opinion on Master Chief and his helmet in the show? Should he keep it on at all times, or at least in all battles, or couldn't you care less?





Thanks, Pure Xbox.