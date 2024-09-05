The Halloween universe could be expanded with a prequel series about Dr Loomis

HQ

After David Gordon Green's trilogy of new Halloween films ended last year, there's been a lot of silence about the future of the franchise. At least until today, when it was revealed that a prequel series about Dr Loomis is in early production.

This is according to Titus Peoples, the producer behind The Cattle Farmer who announced the following via his Instagram account:

"Still very much so in the early development of things but I've always wondered about the life of Dr. Samuel Loomis before getting to Michael. Pilot episode 90% written"

Is there really an interesting story to be told about Loomis from the time before he got to know Myers? Well, one wonders, but who knows, maybe this could be something exciting after all. Or what do you say?