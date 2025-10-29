The Hades: Ballads of the Underworld concert is coming to the UK in June

HQ

Video game concerts aren't uncommon these days at all, so hearing that one is making its debut in the UK isn't exactly a shock.

After formerly announcing its US tour, it has been confirmed that the Hades: Ballads of the Underworld concert will be making its arrival in Europe by coming to London's Royal Festival Hall on June 27, 2026.The show will see music from Hades and Hades II performed live under the conductor direction of Austin Wintory, and with special appearances from Darren Korb and Ashley Barrett.

We're told in the show's description: "Ballads of the Underworld is a musical journey that will shine a spotlight on the vocal masterpieces from the soundtracks of Supergiant Games' hit titles, Hades and Hades II. The music of two god-like rogue-likes: soulful laments, hymns, and alluring siren songs that have accompanied Zagreus and Melinoë on their perilous expeditions, time and time again."

Tickets for the show are now live on the gamemusic.net site, with each ticket setting you back £57.

