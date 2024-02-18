The guy who says 'PEGI 18' at the start of pretty much every game trailer has a TikTok

HQ

"PEGI 18" or some variation of it appears at the start of pretty much every video game trailer released here in the UK. If you've ever wondered who is behind those magic words, it's none other than Richard Wells, a voice actor who's been working in the industry for over 40 years.

He's voiced thousands of projects in his storied career, but as Wells said on TikTok, two words have made him more famous than anything else. The actor has recently gone viral by revealing himself, and giving his opinions on acting, AI, and telling the story behind his trailer voiceover.

Apparently, Wells was paid a fairly measly sum of €200 for his role back in 2009, and hasn't seen anymore money since. However, he's fine with that, as apparently his PEGI role led to him making more than 2 million friends, which he has affectionately called "the PEGIs."

