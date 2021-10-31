The Gunzilla Games team are currently playing their debut game on a weekly basis

HQ

While we know some vague details about the next-gen shooter that Gunzilla Games is working on, the developer is keeping a lot of the details close to the chest at the time being. But, we recently had the chance to catch up with the studio's executive narrative director Olivier Henriot, as well as the developer's script writer Richard Morgan (who just so happens to be the author of Altered Carbon / the Takeshi Kovacs novels) to chat about how the development behind the game is going.

While Gunzilla isn't quite ready to actually announce the game yet, we were told that each week the entire staff at the developer is required to jump in and play the game.

"There is a time frame, we've stopped blue skying. We're actually knee deep into the reality of things and building the proper game," said Henriot. "We're already playing the game on a weekly basis, and it's quite advanced, it's not its final form of course, just a small section of the world, but most of the game's experience is actually already there. The entire company actually plays it, it's mandatory. Finance, marketing, HR, everyone actually plays the game, it is really important that we get feedback from all types of players, not just the hardcore players because we need to be wary of ourselves."

On top of this, we also chatted a little bit about what sort of narrative design Gunzilla's game will offer, with Destiny being a comparison point.

"Destiny is definitely interesting because I read the interviews with their guys, there was one not long ago actually about the weekly cycle of narrative, and it's interesting because they're talking about a lot of the same things we're talking about," said Morgan. "I go, oh yeah, shit, he had that ping moment that we had in the writers room a couple of weeks ago. I can hand on heart say that we are breaking fresh ground here, on the other hand, it's very clear we're not the only people thinking about this stuff and we're not the only people leaning in this direction."

Morgan continued, "I think because we're not the only ones to have spotted this lacuna, we're not the only ones to realise that there is a limit to the pull of 'hey, I really killed those guys'. It's a general thing, the industry is leaning that way, I hope that we are a little bit ahead of their curve. I certainly think that if we can pull off the things we are planning to pull off we are significantly ahead of that curve. But yeah, Destiny is a marker point, and there are others as well."

You can watch our meaty interview with Henriot and Morgan below, where we also talk about what it was like founding a studio in the midst of a global pandemic, and how Neill Blomkamp came to the team and what the Hollywood director brings to the table.