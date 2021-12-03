Cookies

The Gunk

The Gunk's alien world explained in new video

It'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The last at least somewhat major video game release of 2021 is Thunderful Games' upcoming The Gunk. It is developed by the Swedish studio Image & Form (known for the SteamWorld games), and here we get to explore an alien world.

Now we've got a new video which explains this strange world and also gives us an understanding of the story, where the two scavengers Rani and Beck have landed on a planet in search for alien plants and resources - only to discover that some thing is very wrong. The Gunk launches on December 16 for PC and Xbox and is included with Xbox Game Pass from day one.

