The Gunk is Xbox exclusive, no time-exclusive deal in place

The Gothenburg based developer Image & Form has become famous for its SteamWorld titles, which has offered brilliant and well-designed adventures that have become really popular. The studio's next game, however, is something completely different. It was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase and is called The Gunk, and it's not a part of the SteamWorld universe.

In the first trailer released for the game, we got to see the protagonists sucking up black... well... gunk, that corrupts the world. Knowing what Image & Form is capable of, we really look forward to seeing more from this game and reached out to the publisher Thunderful Publishing to ask for clarification if it will be released for other formats as well besides Xbox and PC. The CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson answered:

"The Gunk is exclusive for Xbox as well as Windows PC. We do not have a time limit for this exclusive deal, and it will remain that way.

And then we know. The first trailer from The Gunk can be found below.