The Gunk is still on target for 2021

The Gunk was revealed over a year ago, but besides a clarification that it is a PC/Xbox exclusive title, we haven't heard much about it at all, other that that it should be released this year. But we've passed mid-August already, so is it delayed?

Fortunately, the answer to that question is no. And we know this for a fact as the official Twitter account of the publisher Thunderful Publishing has now responded to a fan asking if The Gunk is still onboard for 2021 like this: "Yes it is! More info will be coming soon"

A reasonable guess is that we'll see more from it on Gamescom, which starts next week, where European games tend to dominate. The Gunk is being developed by the Swedish studio Image & Form of SteamWorld fame, and it will be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also available with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.