The Gunk is coming to Steam and other PC storefronts this spring

The Gunk is a third-person action adventure game developed by Image & Form, initially announced back in 2020 then later released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. About our review for this title can be found here. If you haven't played it before but now considering to give it a try, it seems that when it comes to which platform to choose to play this game on, you'll have more options.

Via a tweet, publisher Thunderful Games earlier revealed that The Gunk is coming to Steam and other PC platforms in Spring 2022. As for which "other PC platforms", the company haven't shared any details yet.

Well, if you've already bought the game on Xbox consoles or Microsoft Windows, we have good news for you as well. According to what Thunderful Games stated in a press release, an update for the game is arriving soon:

"On the back of the game's strong performance on Xbox Game Pass, the game will be receiving a new photo mode. With the addition of this new mode, players will be given the tools to take and edit stunning shots of The Gunk, allowing the community to share images from the game online via this much-requested feature."

That's not all, it's also been pointed out that "along with the new photo mode, The Gunk will soon be opened up to a larger audience thanks to the addition of language support for four new languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, simplified Chinese and Russian, meeting the demand of the community's most requested languages."

We were also told that when The Gunk arrives on Steam and the other PC platforms later, "the release will include the new photo mode and the additional languages that will be added to the Xbox version of the game".

Sounds good for us. What do you think?