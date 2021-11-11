The Gunk gets new trailer, screenshots and a release date

HQ

Late yesterday, the Swedish publisher Thunderful had a streamed event they called Thunderful World conference, with Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill being one of the presenters. While that is cool, we also got to see several promising games, which included The Gunk.

It was announced July 2020 during a Microsoft stream, and the plans was always to release it this year, something they've stood by while the year has been coming to an end. But fortunately they will keep their promise, as The Gunk will be released on December 16 and will likely be one of the last releases of this year. It will also be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

This is the official synopsis for The Gunk, and a brand new trailer with a short presentation can be found below, as well as ten new screenshots, which reveal a really good looking adventure.

"The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They've come to gather alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they've hit the jackpot...

However, as they start uncovering the dormant secrets of a shattered civilization, they realize that they must save the planet from the curse of a corruptive gunk parasite - while desperately keeping themselves from getting caught in a spiral of festering mistrust."