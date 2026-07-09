The Guild: Europa 1410's Early Access launch has been delayed

If you were hoping you would be able to jump into Ashborne Games' The Guild: Europa 1410 next week, unfortunately we have some bad news to share. The developer has decided to delay the Early Access arrival of the project, pushing it from July 16 to an undetermined date sometime in September.

This was confirmed in a Steam blog post, where Ashborne explains: "In light of the feedback we've received on our demo, we have decided to move our Early Access release date, originally set for July 16, to September this year. We will be taking the extra time to further develop the game and act on the feedback we have received from the community to provide you with an enjoyable Early Access experience from the get-go."

The extra development time is being used to incorporate a few changes to the game, not least a new city area that acts as a tutorial, UI improvements to better the gameplay experience, more and enhanced animations to depict the activities of workers, plus support for even more languages, some of which will be text only but some which will include voice-overs.

Ashborne adds further: "We know that there has been a lot of excitement and curiosity regarding our Early Access release. But don't fret - while we take the time to make further improvements for the game's Early Access release, you can see some of these additions in an upcoming update for the demo of The Guild - Europa 1410."

The developer also notes that this delay won't affect its timeline for future content and support for the game, as it promises "we will still add multiplayer, more maps and professions, and deeper mechanics relating to the economy, politics, and your dynasty down the road. We will explain all of this in more detail in our roadmap before the Early Access release, so we hope you stay tuned!"

Were you planning on checking out The Guild: Europa 1410 next week before this delay update?