The Guild: Europa 1410 announced with live-action trailer

One of the many projects that made an appearance at the THQ Nordic Showcase included the next chapter in The Guild series. Following Europa 1400: The Guild debuting over two decades ago, developer Ashborne Games has decided that we've waited long enough and that it's time for a new chapter known as The Guild: Europa 1410.

Coming eventually to PC, the announcement came in the form of a trailer that was made up of mostly live-action events. There were snippets of gameplay dotted throughout that gave a taste of the simulated events and how players will be in charge of building their own dynasty, expanding a medieval town, and otherwise sculpting their own destiny too.

We don't know a great deal about the game and when it will launch beyond that. It is set for a PC debut, and you can see the announcement trailer below, as well as a bunch of images of The Guild: Europa 1410.