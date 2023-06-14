The Guardians of the Galaxy would 'beat the shit out of the Avengers,' according to James Gunn

HQ

James Gunn has just departed from the MCU for good, leaving Guardians of the Galaxy behind him as he looks to take command of the DCU. However, he's still more than willing to compliment the characters he helped mould.

In a new episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn was asked if the Avengers would be able to beat the Guardians of the Galaxy in a fight. Gunn believes the Guardians would easily "beat the shit out of the Avengers."

"They're [from] outer space," he continued. "They have technology that is pretty advanced, so... it would be hard to beat them."

The Guardians have accomplished some pretty impressive feats in their own movies, and while Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame may not have given them as much of a spotlight, they're still plenty capable.

Who do you think would win in a fight between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy?