The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special airs next month

Following the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arriving recently, the trailer for the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project for 2022 has been dropped as well, with that project being James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This special show will see the cosmic heroes coming to Earth to celebrate the holidays and to help perk up Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, who seems to be down in the dumps and missing Zoe Saldana's Gamora. The synopsis for the special is as follows.

"In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present."

As for who will star in the special, all the typical faces are back, including Dave Bautista's Drax, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Vin Diesel's Groot, and Bradley Cooper's Rocket, but so is Michael Rooker and also Kevin Bacon. As for how the latter is involved, the trailer below explains it all.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streams on Disney+ on November 25.