The Guardian leaves Twitter/X

Following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and the subsequent rebrand of it to X, the everything app, a lot of users sought an alternative. There was Bluesky, Mastodon, Threads, but for a while, a lot of people held onto Twitter/X, as the majority of users just couldn't be bothered to make a new account elsewhere.

That might be about to change. Following the US election, it's clear that while Musk claims he cares about free speech first and foremost, it's a certain kind of speech and rhetoric he promotes on the platform. It's come to a breaking point for a lot of people, including big publications like The Guardian.

"We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere," reads a post by The Guardian. "This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism."

While you may have cultivated the perfect algorithm on Twitter, Musk's new site has washed that all away, forcing you to see the billionaire's own posting, filling feeds with AI art, and plenty of racism and conspiracy theories to boot. Then, underneath the ooze, you still find the Twitter of old sometimes.

