The GTA VI gameplay leaks are real

HQ

Yesterday, a whole bunch of gameplay clips of what's allegedly an extremely early version of Grand Theft Auto VI found their way online and obviously got quite a lot of attention. Some of you understandably, despite some clear indications of the footage being real, questioned the authenticity of these, but there's no point in that anymore.

Because the developers and publishers over at Rockstar confirm that the leaks are indeed real, and were obtained illegally by the person or group that started sharing them yesterday. This is obviously very disappointing for them, but they still don't want to share any more official details besides the previous confirmation of the game's development, so don't expect any polished gameplay footage from GTA VI for a long time.