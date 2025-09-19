The GTA V (Online) Neighbourhood Watch will keep patrolling until 24 September

HQ

Thursday saw the start of the second week of the "Neighbourhood Watch" event for the multiplayer portion of GTA Online in Grand Theft Auto V. While it looks like GTA VI is finally looming on the horizon, activity in the online community for the twelve-year-old title isn't slowing down - quite the contrary, with some saying that GTA VI's biggest competition will actually be GTA V's GTA Online.

Events like this one, which kicked off on 12 September and follows on from the recent Forest Guard event, do nothing but encourage online players, with multiple tasks, objectives and rewards to be handed out.

The event's real meat this time around comes in the form of "dispatch work", sort of like the Paw Patrol episodes, but all very serious, adult and PEGI 18+. Rockstar has shared a lot of details through its Newswire and in a press release, but here are some highlights:

Collaboration with Agent Vincent Effenburger.

The citizens of the greater Los Santos area are relying on you to stem the tide of corruption in the Los Santos police force. If you succeed, you'll be able to add a flashy new police outfit to your repertoire.

Los Santos Summer Police Outfit

Complete three patrol missions to unlock this exclusive outfit and receive a GTA$100,000 bonus.

Double rewards on patrol missions

For the next two weeks, get double GTA$ and RP on patrol missions. GTA+ members receive quadruple rewards.

Discounts on police vehicles

Take advantage of discounts of up to 35% on vehicles such as the Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor, Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser and more.

Still playing GTA Online with your buddies, will you be playing cops this weekend? The Neighbourhood Watch event ends on 24 September.