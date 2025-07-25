The groups are set for the LEC Summer 2025 season

HQ

We're nearing the beginning of the final season in the 2025 League of Legends EMEA Championship. The Summer Season will kick off next week on August 2, and with that edging closer, we now know the groups for the tournament.

The 10 teams are split into two groups of five, where each team will play each other once over the weeks ahead. The top two teams gain automatic progression into the Playoffs upper bracket while the third and fourth teams advance to the lower bracket, and the fifth-placing bottom team is eliminated, leaving their season over.

With this being said, here are the groups.

Group A:



GiantX



Karmine Corp



KOI



Natus Vincere



Team Vitality



Group B:



Fnatic



G2 Esports



SK Gaming



Team BDS



Team Heretics



The summer season will conclude with in-person finals at the Riot Games Arena in Spain, and it's an important season because the three best teams will advance to Worlds 2025 in the autumn.