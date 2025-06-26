The groups are set for the Esports World Cup Valorant tournament

HQ

One of the many big tournaments planned for the Esports World Cup this July and August is a big Valorant event that will bring 16 of the best teams from around the world to Saudi Arabia to fight over a portion of a $1.25 million prize pool.

The event itself will run between July 8 and 13, and with that getting ever closer, the groups for the tournament have now been locked in and confirmed, meaning we know which teams are seeded into each of the four groups.

Group A:



G2 Esports



Bilibili Gaming



Paper Rex



Karmine Corp



Group B:



XLG Esports



Sentinels



BBL Esports



DRX



Group C:



RRQ



Team Heretics



NRG



Titan Esports Club



Group D:



Fnatic



Gen.G Esports



EDward Gaming



100 Thieves



Out of these groups, two teams will be eliminated per group and the remaining eight teams will advance to the playoffs bracket. Who do you think will win this tournament?