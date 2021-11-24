The Ground Hog Dog-like Twelve Minutes is coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on December 7

HQ

HQ

After four months of Xbox console exclusivity, the chilling time-looping thriller Twelve Minutes is coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on December 7.

The narrative-driven title follows an unnamed man (voiced by James McAvoy), who is forced to relive his death again and again until he can stumble upon the right chain of actions. Each loop lasts only roughly 10 minutes, but the game itself will take between six and eight hours to complete, as there are multiple branching endings for you to discover.

Within our original review of the game, we said: "Twelve Minutes is one of the most unashamedly dark and gripping narrative-driven games that we have played in years."

You can take a look at the new trailer for Twelve Minutes in the video above.