The Grinch, Sesame Street, and The Cat in the Hat: Hands-on with Outright Games' autumn line-up

While there are many video games that have been fundamentally constructed to be ideal for younger audiences or wider demographics - with 3D platformers being some of the finest examples - there are only a small litter of projects purposefully built for children. A large collection of these come from Outright Games, a publisher/developer who works with famous brands to create themed interactive products in a variety of genres.

Typically speaking, while Outright does offer up new titles throughout the calendar year, the company also aligns its thinking with many other video game companies, namely that autumn is the period to debut new experiences to take advantage of the imminent Christmas and holiday period. For the case of 2026, Outright has four launches on the cards, spanning September through November, and of which I have seen most of these in action as part of a recent foray to Germany for Gamescom.

To be clear, I've seen three of these games in action, as I felt Hasbro Games Junior Collection says enough 'on the tin' for me to get a good idea of what this project will be looking to offer. Essentially, if you want to be able to play a digital version of Monopoly, Cluedo, or The Game or Life with a youngster - specifically playing the more accessible Junior variant of the board games - then this is the title for you.

Anyway, as per the others, let's kick things off with The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem.

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The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem gives hide-and-seek a Mario Party twist

The entire premise of this game is to provide a platform for several players to come together to play hide-and-seek and also to enjoy some daft, Mario Party-like mini-games. It's set in the main home from The Cat in the Hat story, with players choosing one of a handful of determined characters (Thing 1, Sally, Conrad, you get the gist) and then proceed to scout a side-view of this house in order to locate the mischievous hidden Cat in the Hat. You wander around the rooms, following a hot and cold compass, until you reach the Cat in the Hat's proximity, interact with a few objects in the room, all until the feline pops out and this then leads to a game of tag where the player who catches the Cat earns a point. The player who found the Cat in the first place also secures a point, and the premise of this game mode is to earn a total of eight points to 'win'.

But there's more to add to this equation. For one, when the Cat is caught, players are taken into a party environment where the 'catcher' gets to select the mini-game the group will play in between rounds of hide-and-seek. This could be a Hungry Hippos-like mode where you have to guide items into your goal, a maze where you need to guide a ball through layers packed with hazards and obstacles, the list goes on. Each mini-game is designed to be quite straightforward and easy to pick-up and understand, and is usually over in a heartbeat, taking players back into the hide-and-seek element and starting the cycle over again.

Cat in the Hat: Rainy Mayhem has customisable mode options that enable players to adjust the winning score parameters and such. Likewise, you can play the unlocked mini-games from the main menu, and can even read through the entirety of the narrated actual The Cat in the Hat book from Dr. Seuss too. Essentially, it's a complete and charming The Cat in the Hat experience for those looking to entertain youngsters for an hour or so at a time.

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Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is shaping up to be a 'my-first' life-sim

Next up came Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, which I would find challenging to regard as anything other than a 'my-first' life-sim title. The entire point of this game is to drop players into an explorable version of Sesame Street, where one-to-two players get to take control of their created character and are then let loose and allowed to well... do whatever it is they want to do.

There is a core story at the heart of the game revolving around getting Sesame Street ready for a coming festival, a task where players will need to work with iconic characters (who are oftentimes voiced by their real performers) to tick off a bunch of chores. But you can also push this to the wayside, simply look to adventure and explore, interacting with almost everything you can see in the world, completing side quests and mini-games, and hunting for collectibles too.

The point is there's not really a clear way to play Sesame Street: Friends & Fun and that seems to be the charm of this project. It's designed to give players the freedom to make the experience their own, and that could be in decorating their bedroom, hunting for toy duck collectibles, helping Big Bird, Elmo, or The Count with their problems, the list goes on. Unlike The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, which could be quite fun at times for parents and older players too thanks to its party game approach, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is truly tailored to much younger players and gives them the tools and freedom to experience and learn as they go. So consider this a title for those just looking to dip their toes into the realm of gaming.

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas is a rather ambitious 3D platformer sequel

A few years ago, I actually reviewed The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, and at the time, while I could appreciate what the game was looking to offer, the rather rigid 2.5D design philosophy held this game back from what it could ultimately blossom into. Jump to the present and we find The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, with this being a 3D platformer follow-up that feels much closer to a Super Mario or even a Purple Lamp-developed SpongeBob SquarePants platformer.

This sequel is all about - as the name suggests - The Grinch returning to Whoville to save Christmas. This goal is achieved by completing a slate of unique levels, where the core 3D platformer philosophy is present, albeit in a more rudimentary state to accommodate its younger target demographic. Think limited challenging platforming, a complete lack of combat, a variety of collectibles to gather, and power-ups to find to enhance the gameplay.

Again, much of this is offered as you would expect from a 3D platformer, except with tighter and less complex level design to enable a player to easily navigate it from start-to-finish. There are still the odd side objectives and challenges to take on, usually to acquire a collectible out of reach, and these proved to be a little demanding, mainly due to the controls being a bit stiff and rigid. They work, without question. But compared to a Super Mario, they lack the finesse and control you would otherwise want to overcome tough objectives. Granted, for the audience this game is specifically aiming at, these controls will more than suffice.

So with these three (well... four) games in mind, Outright seems to be offering up a broad autumn portfolio, ideal for very young players in Sesame Street: Friends & Fun's case, for slightly older children with The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, and then for families with The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem.

As for when each game will be looking to make its arrival, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas will debut on September 18, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun will land on October 9, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem will launch on October 30, and Hasbro Games Junior Collection will arrive on November 6. All four games will be available on PC and console platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch).