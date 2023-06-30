The Grinch is headlining a grumpy new Christmas adventure

Outright Games are publishing the first video game on Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! in 16 years, in collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, titled The Grinch: Christmas Adventures.

Taking on the role of the grumpy, green titular character, players will navigate Whoville alongside their beloved canine companion Max as they attempt to steal presents from the Whos.

Stephanie Malham, ​COO of Outright Games Ltd, said: "The Grinch is one of the most enduring and festive brands in entertainment with a 60+ year history. We appreciate that Dr. Seuss Enterprises understands how video games celebrate a beloved story while modernising a classic work for new audiences.

"We are grateful to bring this timeless tale to families and to be trusted with creating a new video game for this generation."

With familiar settings and characters inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations, this is a side scrolling platformer for all the family, with up to two player local co-op and accessibility features ensuring the title is accessible for ages five and up.

Hernán Castillo, CTO from Casual Brothers Ltd, said: "With The Grinch: Christmas Adventures we were motivated to create an accessible platformer that is fun, and can be played by fans of all ages.

"We've worked closely with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to determine how to remain faithful to the original story, and build the definitive interactive experience in game form, while also creating our own 2023 version of the Grinch, Max, and Who-ville."

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures releases on 13th October for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.