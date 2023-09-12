The Grinch: Christmas Adventures gets a gameplay trailer

HQ

While there are a couple of classic Christmas games (we still love Christmas Nights into Dreams), it isn't as common as one might think. Probably because it's a somewhat short window to sell these kind of titles.

But Casual Brothers and Outright Games couldn't care less and this summer they announced the upcoming The Grinch: Christmas Adventures. A plattform adventure aimed towards a younger audience including snowboards, a candy cane lasso, stealth in a Santa costume and a whole lot more.

Now we've gotten a new trailer from this adventure, which launches on October 13 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check it out below.