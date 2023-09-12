Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures gets a gameplay trailer

Outright Games is preparing a proper Christmas adventure.

While there are a couple of classic Christmas games (we still love Christmas Nights into Dreams), it isn't as common as one might think. Probably because it's a somewhat short window to sell these kind of titles.

But Casual Brothers and Outright Games couldn't care less and this summer they announced the upcoming The Grinch: Christmas Adventures. A plattform adventure aimed towards a younger audience including snowboards, a candy cane lasso, stealth in a Santa costume and a whole lot more.

Now we've gotten a new trailer from this adventure, which launches on October 13 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check it out below.

