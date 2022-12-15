Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Project: Playtime

The great reception of Project: Playtime brought down MOB Games servers

There were so many downloads that they had to shut down and quickly expand their capacity to make room for all the new players in the toy factory.

HQ

MOB Games must certainly be a little spooked, and not by the monsters like Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs and Boxy Boo roaming the dark corners of Poppy's Toy Factory (and still preparing for the arrival of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 next year). More to do with the huge reception to their recently released co-operative survival game, Project: Playtime.

As they commented on Twitter and via the game's Discord, the studio had to temporarily shut down the servers because they were overloaded, and quickly expanded their capacity to accommodate all the players. The servers were back up and running the following day.

According to SteamDB there were more than 100,000 concurrent players at the launch on 12 December. This figure has now dropped significantly (the daily peak remains stable at around 10,000 players).

On the other hand, just today a patch for the game was released</a> which fixes some bugs and fixes the matchmaking for Quick Matches. You can see the patch notes in the image below.

Project: Playtime

