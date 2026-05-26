The Great Pacific Garbage Patch has become a floating ecosystem

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The massive vortex of trash in the Pacific Ocean continues to grow. And whereas it was once merely an environmental problem, the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch has now also become something of a peculiar ecosystem.

Researchers have observed how the vast amount of trash has become so extensive that several animal species now actually live directly on the debris. Amid all the buoys, fishing nets, and bottles, one can now find everything from barnacles to crabs, anemones, and small crustaceans that have made it their home.

The report states that:

"Invertebrates were present on 98% of the objects. Pelagic species showed up on more than 94% of the pieces, and coastal species on a bit over 70%"

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch currently comprises approximately 80,000 tons of plastic waste trapped in ocean currents, and despite several attempts to clean up parts of it, the area continues to grow.