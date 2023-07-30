The Great Mighty Poo from Conker's Bad Fur Day is being turned into an enormous statue

HQ

If you've ever wanted an enormous statue of The Great Mighty Poo from Conker's Bad Fur Day, we have some great news for you. First 4 Figures has announced that it has built a massive statue of the rather iconic character from the twisted game, and by the looks of things, it stands a good three feet tall.

The statue depicts Conker's great battle against the Poo, and while the sheer amount of detail that it offers is impressive, we can't see this one being that great as a set piece to tie your room together. Not that we're experts, of course.

The statue is soon to be available to pre-order, with this being opened on August 3, 2023. There's no mention of the actual price of the statue right now, but the creator is offering a discount to anyone who actually wants to buy this item by heading over here.