The Gray Man trailer sees Ryan Gosling and a moustachioed Chris Evans colliding

Ahead of its July 22 release date on Netflix, the streaming service has now released a trailer for The Gray Man. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (who sports one heck of a moustache), and sees Gosling's Court Gentry attempting to survive assassins hunting a bounty put on his head by former colleague, Evans' Lloyd Hansen, all because Court has uncovered one of the CIA's darkest secrets.

The movie is coming from the Russo brothers and is also starring Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick, and you can check out all of these stars in action in the trailer for the movie below. And of course, look forward to watching it on Netflix this July.