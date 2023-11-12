Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Gray Man

The Gray Man 2 isn't set in stone yet

Netflix's head of film is still exploring if there should be a return for the franchise.

While it seemed like we would be seeing a follow up to Netflix's The Gray Man pretty soon, following a sequel being greenlit almost right after the original debuted on the platform, this doesn't seem to be set in stone anymore.

Speaking with Collider, Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, talked a bit about a The Gray Man sequel, and added that it's still in conversation and that the topic is currently "if we go back to it".

"When we talk about it, the advantage we have is we have incredible actors; they're watchable, they're unique. So, you know, Joe and Anthony [Russo] have talked about, 'If we go back to it, how do we spend time with this guy, Ryan Gosling,' who I think is incredible."

Stuber continued, "I just watch what he's doing right now, and I don't know if there's a better actor out there in terms of his range and what he's accomplishing. The ability to have him in a franchise like that is huge, so we gotta really slow down and make sure, 'What makes that character great, and how do we really extend that story?'"

With The Gray Man being one of the most expensive Netflix films to date, would you like to see Netflix returning to this franchise and continuing to expand and explore this Russo Brothers-led action world?

The Gray Man

