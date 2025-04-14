The Grand Tour returns this week... kind of

The Grand Tour has ended its run on Prime Video, but somehow it is also making a return. That sounds contradictory because it is. There will not be any further new instalments into the motoring series but that doesn't mean that it won't be back all the same...

A new recap/highlights show has been confirmed, with this beginning later this week. The show will have four parts that debut throughout this year and into 2026, and the first that arrives on April 18 is known as The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and the Glory.

This show will pay homage to the internal combustion engine and will look back at Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May's time in Detroit for the main series, where they took a bunch of American muscle cars for a spin around the once home to pure ICE power.

Again, this isn't a new adventure featuring the trio, more so just a recap of that adventure where they will seemingly share titbits and anecdotes about what went into filming such a story.

You can see the first trailer for this episode below, and as for the other three highlight episodes, while we do not yet know their exact premiere date, we do know their titles. They are the following:



The Grand-ish Tour: A Trip Down Memory Lane



The Grand-ish Tour: A Bit Further Down Memory Lane



The Grand-ish Tour: Completely Lost Down Memory Lane

