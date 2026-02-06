The Grand Tour returns in 2026 with three new hosts to replace Clarkson, Hammond, and May

Now that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are getting older, the iconic trio are stepping away from their more traditional television duties. The epic motoring adventures that made them famous on Top Gear and then The Grand Tour have been put to bed, but as expected, where there is fan interest, there is a push from the studios involved.

To this end, Prime Video is not giving up on The Grand Tour and has instead decided to push forward with three new hosts. These three will look to take on grand journeys in lovely cars, and as for who has been selected for this famed role, the three new hosts are Thomas Holland, James Engelsman, and Francis Bourgeois, the latter known for his devout love of trains.

These three new hosts were introduced by Clarkson, who humorously approved each for the role in the video you can see below.

Do you think these three will be a good fit for the future of The Grand Tour?