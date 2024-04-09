The Grand Tour may get a fresh start

HQ

Jeremy Clarkson and his merry band of comrades have done their job and said their goodbyes. All's well that ends well. The final episode of The Grand Tour has been recorded and the trio have sailed off into the sunset, with either retirement or other adventures in mind.

But is this really the end of what has become a hugely popular series and strong brand in its own right? Stubborn rumours now say no, it may well be that the show will be slightly updated and restarted. But with completely new faces.

Exactly who would lead the programme, or when this could happen is still unclear and according to the gossip and report from Broadcast, the new, updated show has not yet been given the green light internally at Amazon Studios.

Is a reboot of The Grand Tour something you are interested in?