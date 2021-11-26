The Grand Tour crew tear up the French countryside in new special airing this December

HQ

Despite the most recent The Grand Tour special only hitting Prime Video back in July, the iconic trio of motorheads will be back once again in a few weeks for another special, this time seeing the crew heading to France for another wacky and wild adventure.

Known as The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois, this special will be focussed mainly on French automobiles, and will see the trio causing all kinds of mayhem in the French countryside once again.

It will be hitting the streamer Amazon Prime Video on December 17, meaning if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can watch the special when it drops as part of the subscription.

You can take a look at the trailer for the special to get a teaser for what will be coming when Carnage A Trois airs below.