The Gran Turismo movie goes from gamer to racer in trailer

We got a tiny peek at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie back in January, but now it's time for a much better and longer look at what awaits us in three months.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have as promised given us the first trailer for Gran Turismo, and it definitely lives up to the tagline "From gamer to racer" by giving us a taste of Jann Mardenborough's true journey from being one of the best Gran Turismo players in the world to becoming a talented racer that quickly learned the hard way that racing is far more dangerous in real-life.