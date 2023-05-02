Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gran Turismo

The Gran Turismo movie goes from gamer to racer in trailer

Orlando Bloom, David Harbour and Archie Madekwe show some of what awaits us in August.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We got a tiny peek at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie back in January, but now it's time for a much better and longer look at what awaits us in three months.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have as promised given us the first trailer for Gran Turismo, and it definitely lives up to the tagline "From gamer to racer" by giving us a taste of Jann Mardenborough's true journey from being one of the best Gran Turismo players in the world to becoming a talented racer that quickly learned the hard way that racing is far more dangerous in real-life.

HQ
Gran Turismo
Gran TurismoGran Turismo

Related texts



Loading next content