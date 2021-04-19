The Gran Turismo creator would like to do something different

You're watching Advertisements

Last year, Sony announced Gran Turismo 7, but it never had a release date, other than it would come first half of 2021. As this is pandemic times, we know these promises are about as accurate as throwing darts both drunk and blindfolded, and in later PlayStation trailers Sony just said 2021.

And in February, it was unfortunately confirmed that it had been delayed to 2022. But when it has been released, what should we expect next from the Ployphony Digital and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi?

According to a recent interview, the answer is more Gran Turismo, but possibly also something else:

"Well, I intend to continue Gran Turismo going forward, which will be in the same boat as the car culture and automobile industry. At the same time, I would like to also do something different. I think that one of the missions of video games is to realize digital twins by connecting the real and digital worlds. On the other hand, I also think that "the reality that can be felt by humans may not necessarily be felt from something real," and I intend to confront this question for sure.

I would like to take on the challenge of creating a world where people feel more reality than the real thing, whether this is through Gran Turismo or not."

Are you interested to see Yamauchi develop something else besides Gran Turismo, and what?

Thanks, GT Planet.