The Gourmet Edition of Overcooked 2 is stuffed full of content

Ghost Games released the so-called Gourmet Edition of Overcooked 2 yesterday, bringing together the base game and all subsequent morsels of DLC. That means almost 60 cooks, 130 levels, and a number of recipes are included for you to cook on various holiday occasions.

In addition to the previously published DLC drops Carnival of Chaos, Campfire Cook Off, Surf 'n' Turf, and Night of the Hangry Horde, all free updates with their various seasonal delicacies were added, too. The entire package costs €39.99 euros/ £37.49 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also, PC players will have to wait until next week, since the new edition will not release on the platform until April 16.