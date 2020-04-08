Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Overcooked 2

The Gourmet Edition of Overcooked 2 is stuffed full of content

If you can't get enough of Ghost Town's brand of chaotic co-op, there's a feast for fans of local multiplayer.

Ghost Games released the so-called Gourmet Edition of Overcooked 2 yesterday, bringing together the base game and all subsequent morsels of DLC. That means almost 60 cooks, 130 levels, and a number of recipes are included for you to cook on various holiday occasions.

In addition to the previously published DLC drops Carnival of Chaos, Campfire Cook Off, Surf 'n' Turf, and Night of the Hangry Horde, all free updates with their various seasonal delicacies were added, too. The entire package costs €39.99 euros/ £37.49 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also, PC players will have to wait until next week, since the new edition will not release on the platform until April 16.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Overcooked 2Overcooked 2

Related texts

Overcooked 2Score

Overcooked 2
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Serving up a second helping of chaotic multiplayer goodness, Overcooked 2 delivers as a worthy successor despite being made from the same ingredients."



Loading next content