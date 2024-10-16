The Gothic Remake soundtrack hits digital platforms today

HQ

While we wait for more news about Gothic Remake's release date, THQ Nordic starts to heat up the atmosphere by making an announcement: You can now listen to the soundtrack of the upcoming game on digital platforms. From now on you can listen to the soundtrack composed by Kai Rosenkranz, who already signed the music for the original Gothic trilogy and who has returned for this new version.

In fact, the soundtrack will also be part of the game's collector's edition, which can already be pre-ordered and which, according to THQ Nordic's official website, will be released before 31 December this year. That means that the announcement should be made public in the next few days.

Do you remember the Gothic soundtrack fondly and are you looking forward to the remake?